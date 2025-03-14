Rosie O'Donnell moves to Ireland to spite Trump; claims America has no 'equal rights'

When Donald Trump secured the presidency in 2016, Hollywood celebrities vowed to leave the country — but very few, if any — kept their promise.

This time, they’re finally making good on it.

“I’m here in Ireland, and it’s beautiful and warm. Not physically, it’s actually quite cold. I moved here on January 15, and it’s been pretty wonderful, I have to say. The people are so loving, and so kind, so welcoming, and I’m very grateful,” actress Rosie O’Donnell said in a selfie video posted to social media.

“I’m in the process of getting my Irish citizenship, as I have Irish grandparents. I was never someone who thought I would move to another country. That’s what I decided would be the best for myself and my 12-year-old child,” she continued, before getting political.

“I miss so many things about life there at home, and when you know, it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back,” she concluded.

While Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” could care less that O’Donnell has fled the country, she does wonder what “equal rights” O’Donnell feels she has lost.

“What rights do you not have? I wish they would just name one. You always hear that talking point, but I haven’t heard what the right is that you’re saying that you don’t have. That never comes after that,” Gonzales says.

“The right to have totalitarian control,” Dallas County GOP Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West says, joking, but serious.

“That has to be it,” Gonzales agrees. “I’m so sorry that Donald Trump is cleaning up the streets, arresting violent criminals, and deporting violent criminals.”

“Did you see that inflation graph from today on CNN, Rosie? That’s going way down. Yeah, it’s terrible that he’s like eliminating fraud and corruption from the government, saving Americans tax dollars,” she continues.

While O’Donnell seems thrilled with her decision, her move was put on blast — and even laughed at by Ireland’s prime minister.

“Ireland is known for very happy, fun-loving people, great attitude, many in this room right now,” White House correspondent Brian Glenn said to the prime minister as he met with President Trump.

“Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland if she’s going to lower your happiness levels?” Glenn asked.

“It’s true,” Trump responded, adding, “Thank you, I like that question,” as the prime minister laughed.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.