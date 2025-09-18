‘You’re not welcome here’: Muslim mayor to Christian American

At a recent city council meeting in Dearborn, Michigan, a local Christian man objected to naming a street after Osama Siblani — a Lebanese-born American who publishes the Arab American News and has made remarks supportive of terror groups.

“As a Christian, I would like to encourage peace. I’m not just being, like, you know, pro-Israel in this and, you know, fight back and that sort of thing, but I would like to encourage peace and not violence,” the local man explained.

The mayor of Dearborn, Abdullah Hammoud, responded that the man should close his eyes when he drives down the street to not see the street names.

“And I think it’s quite hypocritical to know that you’re approaching this podium, when you yourself have videos on YouTube standing in front of my mosque saying the cruelest of things about Muslims, about the religion of Islam, because you are a bigot, and you are a racist, and you are an Islamophobe,” Hammoud said.

“And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here, and the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city, because you are not somebody who believes in coexistence,” he continued.

“You’re somebody who tries to preach it, but in fact, you do everything but that,” he added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is floored by the mayor’s response.

“An American Christian going to a meeting, addressing the city council respectfully, was told by the Muslim mayor, ‘You’re not welcome here in America,’” Gonzales says.

“We’re going down a dark path, my friends, especially considering Dearborn City Council and school boards are now dominated by Muslim officials,” she continues.

“All the rest of us who are here, who love our values, who love our culture, who love our country, who love our founding principles, we’re all expected to give up our traditions,” she says. “But if you criticize that man’s mosque, you are a xenophobe. You are a bigot.”

