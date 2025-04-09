Beyond politics: NEW survey shows SICKENING trend growing among leftists

The nationwide attack on Tesla has reached a fever pitch. From car bombings to doxxing Tesla owners, the radical leftist stand against Elon Musk is dangerous and getting more so by the day.

A new report from Network Contagion Research Institute, however, is perhaps more indicative of the left’s vitriol for Musk than any singular incident of domestic terrorism against Tesla.

Steve Deace, BlazeTV host of the “Steve Deace Show,” reviews the results of the following poll question: Is murdering Elon Musk and President Trump justified?

The number of left-leaning people who answered yes is grotesque.

Forty-eight percent of people who self-identified as left of center voted yes in varying degrees ranging from somewhat to completely justified for the murder of Elon Musk, while 55% voted yes for President Trump.

Steve is hardly shocked. The left has become the party of violence.

To further illustrate this point, he speaks with Iowa state Representative and Moms for Liberty activist Samantha Fett (R), who is a Christian, about her experience being harassed and threatened by radical leftists.

Fett tells Steve that protesters are “hunting [her] down at [her] church,” displaying signs that read “send her out so we can have our way with her” — a direct reference to Genesis 19, when the men of Sodom demanded Lot overturn the visiting angels so that they could have sex with them.

When Iowa's gender identity bill that sought to remove gender identity protections from the state's civil rights code was being debated, Fett, who played a significant role in the bill’s advancement, had to be accompanied by special security. She was even offered a “soft armor vest to wear” after numerous threats on her life were made.

It’s a “spiritual battle on display,” she says.

Steve argues that so many people don’t understand “how depraved what we're up against really is,” but things like these survey results and Fett’s experiences should be a rallying cry for Christians.

“The level of seething that Samantha has faced is demonstrative of the fact and confirms: This is not about a political ideology; this is a spiritual war,” he says. “Mere political policy differences don’t engender that level of hostility.”

To see more of Steve and Samantha’s conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.