The MAHA fear of the ‘psyop’ and why for the sake of the future — it must end

President Donald Trump surprised the country with a new pick for surgeon general this week, announcing that he is now nominating Dr. Casey Means for the coveted position.

“Casey has impeccable MAHA credentials, and will work closely with our wonderful Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to ensure a successful implementation of our Agenda in order to reverse the Chronic Disease Epidemic, and ensure Great Health, in the future, for ALL Americans,” President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History,” he added.

Means and her brother, Calley Means, have risen to mainstream fame after playing a significant role in shaping the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again agenda. Before skyrocketing to fame, the Stanford-trained physician became a wellness influencer and co-wrote a book about the chronic disease epidemic with her brother, “Good Energy.”

Despite her long list of credentials and advocacy for a truly healthy America, conservatives are skeptical of the nomination — accusing Means of being a “psyop.”

“I first heard about Calley Means through Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson,” Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” says of Casey’s brother. “If Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson are now places where the CIA goes to drop psyops, by the end of today, close of business, you guys are all going to be receiving a ‘goodbye cruel world’ note from me.”

“I saw a lot of those posts in my social media feed yesterday. Now, I’m not against investigating these people, vetting these people, but you know, we’ve talked a lot about vindication and the thirst trap of vindication,” Deace continues, noting that he understands why people are suspicious.

“When you’ve been marginalized for as long as people like you guys have, you kind of have an embedded identity because of that, and the temptation is to view bandwagon jumpers as suspicious and traitors,” he explains.

And unless the MAHA movement can realize they don’t need to be so afraid of everything and everyone, the MAHA movement won’t last long.

“At some point, you have to move beyond perpetually grieved and frustrated. I’m just telling you, in this world, you cannot govern without aligning with people who weren’t there with you from the start, and you’re going to have to risk being betrayed,” Deace explains.

“Just like, ‘Hey, if you want to get married, if you want to find the right one, you’re going to have to risk getting your heart broken,’” he adds.

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.