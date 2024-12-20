Elon Musk has said NOTHING about the mysterious drones. Here’s why that’s weird.

Elon Musk is constantly posting his thoughts on X, but he has yet to comment on the mysterious drones flying across the United States.

Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” thinks it's a little odd that the world’s leading technologist, cherished truth-seeker, and one of X’s most prolific posters has absolutely nothing to say about something that is increasingly seeming like a possible threat to American citizens.

“He is a prolific poster,” Deace comments. “How is it possible the world’s leading technologist has almost nothing to say about mysterious fleets of drones showing up now in three different military installation air bases in three completely different regions of the country?”

“How is it possible a guy who was launching more satellites and rockets into space than NASA is has nothing, and I mean, nothing,” he continues. “There’s one meme. I found a meme. Nothing else.”

“Frankly, he’s had more to say about Ketanji [Brown] Jackson’s rainbow jihad Broadway performance,” he says, adding, “which in a way, I’m kind of happy to see that. From a moral, philosophical perspective, I find that pleasing, but this is very strange.”

Last year, Deace himself was questioned why he wasn’t commenting on the “biggest sport story scandal” that involved his favorite team. The reason why, he explains, is because he “was actually involved in it behind the scenes.”

“I had to keep my mouth shut,” he says before reverting back to Elon.

“What private citizen on planet Earth would have more wherewithal to give us information about this who just so happens to be getting ready to head up an NGO going after waste, fraud, and abuse?” Deace asks.

“I find this to be a fascinating disconnect that there’s nothing. Like, he’s not even re-sharing information from people,” he continues, adding, “It’s like this story doesn’t exist in the Elon Musk ecosystem.”

