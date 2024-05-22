Germany’s heinous new law decriminalizes possession of child pornography

The world just can’t seem to stop slipping toward depravity, and a new law passed last week in Germany is sufficient proof of that.

The German parliament voted to decriminalize the possession of child pornography, downgrading it from a felony to a misdemeanor. The law also reduces minimum sentences for possession and distribution.

While host of the "Steve Deace Show," Steve Deace, recognizes that this law change is evidence of the rampant evil in this world, he doesn’t believe it’s a reason to feel defeated.

“Do not struggle with why there is a hell; instead, rejoice there’s one,” Deace says, adding that Germany is “clearly is just hellbent on never learning any lessons of history, ever.”

However, America isn’t far behind Germany.

“What will be left of the West or America after it’s fully post-Christian, which is what it is now,” Deace says, before referencing what Pope Francis recently told a reporter on "60 Minutes" — that humans are inherently “good.”

“We’re not basically good. If any nation should learn from past mistakes, it would be theirs. Instead, Germany just marches on, man. Continues on,” he says.

