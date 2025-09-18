MSM reporter fawns over alleged killer’s texts to transgender partner

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman is under fire — and rightfully so — for having one of the more innately disturbing public responses to the news of Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The reporter called the text messages the alleged assassin sent to his transgender partner about killing Charlie Kirk “very touching.”

“It was very touching in a way that many of us didn’t expect,” Gutman said. “A very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And, ‘I want to protect you, my love.’”

“So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner,” he added.

Gutman had been suspended before for falsely reporting on the Kobe Bryant death.

“He instinctively framed it like this,” executive producer of the “Steve Deace Show” says, shocked.

“That’s the thing. I mean, he’s riffing, guys,” BlazeTV host Steve Deace says.

“And understand, he is not your lefty neighbor who is getting information from his sources downstream lying to him. He is at the press conference. He is receiving the evidence, or at least the alleged evidence,” Deace explains. “So, it’s been handed to him.”

“This is innate. This is visceral. Out of the heart, the mouth speaks. And this is what he took away from this,” he says.

“Now, let’s be fair. It’s a tale as old as time. Boy meets boy. And they just exchange a litany of long-form text messages where they literally say things. ‘I will kill Charlie Kirk now’ — period. ‘I will go grab rifle now’ — period. ‘This is where I will be and when’ — period. ‘Will you help me?’ — period. ‘No, I will pull trigger myself,’” Deace mocks robotically. “Because people just routinely communicate like that.”

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.