MIDTERMS 2028: Here's what Republicans must prioritize

It may feel like election season is over, but it’s just beginning, as the midterms are right around the corner.

And with President Donald Trump doing such a phenomenal job on issues like the border and immigration, BlazeTV host Steve Deace is curious as to how Republicans will be able to mobilize the same voters who came out in 2024.

“As hard as it was to assemble the coalition that it took to win the last election, I think it’s going to be harder to keep it together, because these are not groups of people that are used to necessarily being aligned on an issue-by-issue basis and the traditional Venn diagram of our politics,” Deace explains.

“And I have a little experience with this as one of the OG COVID scamdemic narrative dissenters. I found myself aligned with people like RFK Jr. and Naomi Wolf and Joe Rogan that I was not aligned with on a myriad of other issues, but we had one thing in common,” he continues.

“And that was we smelled a rat and we were seeking out truth,” he adds.

Which is why Deace believes that “the issues that are trending are going to be very important in telling the tale in what kind of voter comes out to vote in November of ‘26.”

“I’m actually writing a book on a topic very similar to this right now, and it goes to the base of what I believe actually drives all issue vote choice and others. Academic research backs this up. And that is voters' emotions,” pollster Brent Buchanan agrees.

“If you use the 2024 election as a case study, the turnout among men was the highest as a percentage that it’s been in at least my lifetime in being in politics. Why? Because a huge swath of men were absolutely ticked off, angered, upset, frustrated, you know, kind of all within that anger bucket of emotions,” Buchanan says.

“And that is the number-one driver of turnout in elections," he says. "Anxiety is the number-one driver of people digging into what they believe or looking up and trying to figure out where else can I go to make my anxiety go away."

Want more from Steve Deace?

To enjoy more of Steve's take on national politics, Christian worldview, and principled conservatism with a snarky twist, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.