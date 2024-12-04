RIGHTEOUS: Why Dr. Jay Bhattacharya may be Trump’s BEST pick

One of the first serious academics to push back against the onslaught of novel, non-pharmaceutical interventions during COVID-19, like lockdowns, masks, and school closures, was Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Now, he’s Trump’s pick to lead the National Institutes of Health.

In his statement, Trump said, "Dr. Bhattacharya will work in cooperation with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the Nation's Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health and save lives."

“This kind of stuff is biblical to me, man,” Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” comments. “It’s not just that Francis Collins was replaced by a man who followed actual science and did so bravely, but Jay Bhattacharya is also a man of faith.”

“This has been a spiritual battle for so long, guys,” he continues. “If all you get out of your vote for Donald Trump, and you’re like me and you supported Ron DeSantis in the primary because of what happened during COVID, and all you get out of this and that vote is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the head of HHS and Jay Bhattacharya as the head of NIH — the two most powerful health care policy making positions on this continent, on this entire continent, maybe in the world, frankly — if that’s what you got out of this, then your vote has more than paid off.”

However, not everyone is as thrilled as Deace.

“At the gym this morning, I watched MSNBC do a 10-minute segment on Jay Bhattacharya, losing their mind,” Deace says, noting that they didn’t mention his credentials. Bhattacharya is a tenured professor at Stanford University, one of the top five medical schools in the United States of America.

“They kept forgetting to mention his credentials and expertise, but they were literally opening a spleen over this,” he says.

