Steve Deace: The void left by our ‘most important general’ is as big as a movement

One of the last times BlazeTV host Steve Deace saw Charlie Kirk, Deace recalls having a long conversation with him to discuss the state of the country and the conservative movement.

Deace’s wife, who was there, said later, “I just have a feeling that whatever we do moving forward, he’s going to be a big part of it.”

When the pair last spoke on Tuesday, Deace received a text from Charlie: “Thank you, you are a dear friend.”

And he is among the thousands of Americans who can count themselves forever changed — for the better — by the Turning Point USA founder.

“I’m devastated. I’m angry,” Deace says through tears. “But now is not the time for anger. There will be a time. There will be a time, and it is coming soon. But we have to mourn first so that that anger does not eat us alive.”

“Charlie was the best of us,” he continues. “He was the brightest of the lights. He was literally one of the last people left on our side still trying to change minds, still trying to persuade, who hadn’t given up. And that frankly was just too much light for the darkness in our world right now.”

“If the enemy wanted to target our most important general, he did. The void that is left here is incalculable. There is no single person that could possibly step into the shoes of everything Charlie was a part of and helped to lead or made happen. It’s going to take more than a village. It’s going to take a movement to fill his shoes,” he adds.

While Deace is at a loss as to why Charlie was taken, he believes there must be a reason.

“I am going to trust that a God who did not even spare his own son for me or Charlie or for you, whose son the grave could not hold and whose last enemy, death, he conquered,” Deace says, “I am going to trust that someday in the future I’m going to look back on this, and I’m going to say, ‘Devil, that was the dumbest thing you could have possibly done.’”

