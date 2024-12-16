‘Demonic activity’: Why RADICAL gender ideology is uniquely EVIL

One of the most important Supreme Court cases of our time is underway, and it questions whether a Tennessee law passed last year violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The case, United States v. Skrmetti, is focused on Tennessee Senate Bill 1, which prohibits all medical treatments intended to allow “a minor to identify with, or live as, a purported identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex” or to treat “purported discomfort or distress from a discordance between the minor’s sex and asserted identity.”

One of the ACLU lawyers arguing against the Tennessee law at the Supreme Court is a woman who identifies as a man.

“What do you say to physicians who are sensitive and supportive of trans kids, obviously don’t want suicidal ideation, etcetera, but wonder if there is enough data as of now to prove that it is beneficial to allow these sort of treatments before the age of 18?” CNN’s Jake Tapper asked ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio in an interview.

“These are not doctors who are being forced to provide this medication. These are doctors who are wanting to treat their patients in the best way that they know how based on the best available evidence to us. And these are young people who may have known since they were 2 years old exactly who they are, who suffered for six, seven years before they had any relief,” Strangio replied.

“It’s not the kids who are consenting to this treatment, it’s the parents who are consenting to the treatment,” Strangio added.

“What we have been overcome by is demonic activity,” Steve Deace of the “Steve Deace Show” comments. “The U.S. v. Skrmetti case is just flat out demonic. It’s even more demonic than abortion.”

“A sinful human conscience can come up with rationales for, ‘Well, I can’t raise a baby right now, I can’t afford a baby right now, I just found out this baby’s going to be born with a deformity and not live a normal life,’” Deace explains. “Everything I just said is wicked and evil, correct, yes. But the sinful, fallen human consciousness could come up with a moral calculus by which it would make sense to masses of people.”

“No such language is possible with the trans issue,” he continues, adding, “We are on national television with [a lady who looks like a dude] saying 2-year-olds can mutilate themselves. No cover, no rationale, no alternative explanations.”

“No, right out in the open. Macabre,” he adds.

