From racism claims to pregnancy conspiracy theories — why Meghan Markle is ‘really messy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dominating headlines ever since their highly publicized departure from the royal family. And while much of their actions depict a couple who have cast themselves as the victims in their story — the public doesn’t seem to be buying it.

In fact, they appear to despise Prince Harry’s choice in wife.

Journalist Jessica Reed Kraus of House Inhabit, who has intensely covered their evolving story, believes the public is right in their assessment.

“I think it’s justified, because I do watch them so closely, I watched how it happened, and I saw mistake after mistake being made on their end,” Kraus tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.”

“There’s a lack of self awareness there,” she continues, noting that to “publicly drag the family into that whole drama of the racism claims” was just “really messy.”

Markle became the center of tabloid drama across the world after sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview and telling her that a member of the royal family expressed "concerns" to Harry about the color of her unborn child’s skin.

Winfrey responded with an astonished, “What?”

“I think that sort of set a really bad tone, where it’s like they were trying to break free, but they looked miserable while they were doing it. Like you want privacy, but then you actually want documentaries and podcasts and all these things, so I think nothing about them seems genuine, and when you don’t seem genuine at all, people don’t take you seriously,” Kraus says.

Markle also went viral recently for a video taken of her dancing in the hospital room while pregnant, where many viewers pointed out that her baby bump didn’t look natural, speculating that it could be fake.

“I don’t mind the criticism of her, but sometimes I’m like, OK, people are just looking for things to come up with,” Stuckey tells Kraus.

“Not all these conspiracies I like. I don’t like the fake pregnancy stuff, that was definitely her pregnant in the hospital to me, I thought it was sort of cringey,” Kraus says, adding, “because again, they made such a big deal about privacy, but now you’re releasing your most private home videos for the internet to see.”

