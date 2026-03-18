‘Full House’ star Candace Cameron Bure recounts ‘disgusting and gross’ Hollywood party she accidentally stumbled into

Selling one’s soul to the devil for fame, money, or power is an age-old trope. Elites have long dismissed it as nothing more than a conspiracy theory perpetuated by “satanic panic” Bible beaters, but is there any truth to this legendary exchange?

In her March 10 podcast episode , actress Candace Cameron Bure, best known for her role as D.J. Tanner in the iconic sitcom “Full House,” suggested that it’s more than just a theory. The outspoken Christian revealed that she’s personally stared Hollywood’s dark underbelly in the face.

On a recent episode of “Strange Encounters,” BlazeTV host Rick Burgess reacted to Bure’s anecdote and exposed the truth about Hollywood’s depravity.

On the “Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” Bure told her co-host Madison Prewett Troutt about a time when she and her husband, former NHL hockey player Valeri Bure, accidentally attended an S&M themed party.

“I went to a party once with Val because we were married, and it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M like sex thing that was so dark and demonic,” she recounted, adding that her “eyeballs were popping out of [her] head.”

The scene was so shocking that the couple immediately left. “We made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there,” she recalled.

“It was just so slimy and weird. ... We just had no idea what we were walking into. And it was so disgusting and gross.”

The “Full House” star has long been open about rejecting Hollywood’s moral compromises. On the “Stay True Podcast ” last year, she explained: “I was just honestly never the kid that wanted to do the risky thing, that wanted to use my body or my sexuality to get ahead or my morality meant more to me, and my character has always meant more to me than the success of things.”

Rick reads between the lines of Bure’s comments.

“What she's saying is there were moments she got scripts and there were things in the script she didn't want to do,” he says, implying that Bure’s dedication to her Christian values might have cost her opportunities because she refused to participate in the “underground demonic world of Hollywood.”

He rejects the notion that Hollywood infuses depravity into film and music “because that's what the people want.”

“That's not true because we know that really family-oriented movies and shows have far bigger numbers than any of this garbage. No, it's an agenda. It's coming from a dark place,” he warns.

To hear more of Rick’s commentary, watch the full episode above.

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