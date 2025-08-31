VIRAL video: Evangelical claims Jesus took her to hell and showed her the fiery holding cell of Biggie Smalls

For decades, numerous people declared clinically dead have miraculously awakened with vivid descriptions of the heavenly realm. Stories of being enveloped by brilliant, warm light, strolling through indescribably beautiful landscapes, and reuniting with deceased loved ones (and even Jesus) are the subjects of many books written by people who have had near-death experiences. Many Christians view these heavenly visions as either true or at least plausible, believing that scripture corroborates such experiences.

But what about the opposite? What about visits to hell?

On this episode of “Strange Encounters,” a podcast that explores spiritual warfare from a biblical perspective, Rick dives into a wild story that’s gone viral: A woman named Queen Okeoma who claims to have seen the pits of hell — and the most iconic, influential rapper in history, Biggie Smalls, consumed by flames in a cell guarded by giant demons.

Okeoma is an author who has gained significant attention for her book, “Testimony: Life Changing Encounters in the Supernatural,” in which she claims to have experienced multiple out-of-body visits to heaven and hell.

On a recent podcast that’s gone viral, Okeoma shared one of her out-of-body experiences in which, she said, Jesus took her into hell and told her several things — that “the darkness is alive and it is its own separate evil entity,” that the flames of hell are “20,000 times hotter than the fire on the earth” and “are fed with brimstone night and day,” so “they will never go out,” and finally, that if she did not follow Him, He would “use [her]” to save others but that she would “die and go to hell."

“I was physically out of my body in hell, standing beside Jesus Christ himself. It was pitch-black, and these demons had to be 13, 14, 15 feet tall, and they were standing in front of a jail cell. … And Biggie was holding the bars, but he was on fire from the inside,” she said, adding that Jesus told her that the rapper had rejected Him and instead “went to a fetish priest and got charms he carried around in his pocket to become famous.”

“When [the demons] put him back in his cell and closed the door, [Biggie] exploded on fire. And when my feet was an inch, maybe two inches, from that fire, I was back in my body,” she concluded, sobbing in gratitude that Jesus “let [her] live.”

Okeoma’s testimony has spurred much controversy. Some write her off as a kook, while others are driven to their knees in prayer.

Rick, who admits he doesn’t know anything about Okeoma or her faith, evaluates her harrowing testimony with biblical truth. “I don't hear anything in what she's saying that is now giving us some new revelation,” like “there are many ways to heaven,” which would automatically disqualify her story as false, he says.

“What she takes away from [her alleged divine encounter] is that Jesus is real, Jesus is the only way we can be redeemed, and hell is a very real place” — all truths confirmed by scripture. Further, Okeoma was driven to repentance following her experience — another factor that adds credibility to her account.

On top of that, her testimony has sparked significant online discussion and engagement, with many viewers sharing that either they or their friends and family have repented and professed faith in Jesus Christ after hearing her story.

“When I look at that, I'm not sure I'm ready to be so critical as some people have been,” says Rick.

To hear Okeoma’s first-person account and join Rick as he explores several other topics in the realm of spiritual warfare, watch the episode above.

