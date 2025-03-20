8 MILES of Amazon rainforest DESTROYED so elites can attend 2025 climate summit

Every year a group of global elites gather at the COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference to discuss the impending doom our world faces if drastic measures aren’t taken to address the climate crisis. And every year, the normies scream hypocrisy because these elites fly to their exclusive summit in their private jets, while condemning commercial airlines as a climate sin. “Carbon footprints” don’t apply if you’re rich and powerful, apparently.

This year, however, their hypocrisy doubled when it was discovered that eight miles of rainforest in Brazil is being cleared to build a four-lane highway called Avenida Liberdade (Liberty Avenue) in time for the summit, which will take place in November 2025 in Belém, Brazil, a city smack in the middle of the country’s Amazon region.

Tens of thousands of acres of trees have already been cut down following the greenlighting of the project, which has been stalled for over a decade by environmentalists. That is, until more important “environmentalists” needed a road.

It’s almost humorous when you think about it.

Stu Burguiere, BlazeTV host of “Stu Does America,” certainly thinks so, which is why he brought comedian and BlazeTV host of “Normal World” Dave Landau onto the show to discuss the incredibly ironic situation.

“As you know, our greatest existential threat [is global warming]. The only way to solve it is with, you know, electric cars and solar panels, unless Elon Musk makes them because then they're evil,” says Stu.

“We also know the only way to stop it is these big climate summits they have around the world where all the people who say climate change is bad fly into a city … and then they all talk to each other because it's not obviously possible to talk to each other across long, large expanses,” he continues, displaying an image of the recent forest clearing.

“They're like, ‘I've never seen that [animal] before,’ and they're like, ‘yeah, it's the last one of them; anyway, shoot it, we have to lay some road,’” Dave jokes.

“I mean, in some ways, it helps their cause, right? Because then they could say … ‘just since we arrived, there's been three species that have gone extinct,'” laughs Stu.

“It's so hypocritical, and it's always on such a funny level,” says Dave.

