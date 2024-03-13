Biden claims he's been 'delivering real results in fiscally responsible ways,' but here are the FACTS

The claims Biden made about the budget and the deficit during his disastrous State of the Union speech are bound to anger any hard-working American — and for good reason, because they’re not true.

“By the way, the first couple years we cut the deficit,” Biden told the country. “I’ve been delivering real results in fiscally responsible ways.”

“We’ve already cut the federal deficit,” he continued while slurring his words, “over a trillion dollars. I signed the bipartisan deal to cut another trillion dollars in the next decade.”

Stu Burguiere caught the lie immediately.

“Did you pick up a claim, uh, $1 trillion he claims he has cut,” Burguiere says, before going over the Congressional Budget Office Budget Outlook Headline Update to the budget from 2020 to 2030.

The CBO projected a federal budget deficit of $3.3 trillion in 2020, which is more than triple the shortfall recorded in 2019.

“We had a minor interruption, you might remember, called COVID-19,” Burguiere says, explaining that because no one could work, the government shelled out trillions of dollars to keep the economy running for what was supposed to be a short period of time.

“So the fact that he’s claiming a budget savings here is tough,” he adds.

Meanwhile, in 2018 and 2019, Donald Trump had deficits of $800 billion and $1 trillion.

In 2022 and 2023, Biden has $1.4 trillion and $1.7 trillion.

“How do you make $900 billion turning into $1.55 trillion into a good move?” Burguiere asks.

“You just measure yourself against peak COVID spending, which we all know is completely insane.”

