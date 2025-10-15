Biden, Clinton, and even Kimmel praise Trump’s Gaza deal

President Trump has achieved a success previously unheard of. That is, he has simultaneously received praise from both Republicans and Democrats for negotiating the unprecedented Israel-Hamas ceasefire and bringing all the hostages home.

Even former president Joe Biden had something positive to say.

“I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come — for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally get the chance to rebuild their lives,” Biden wrote in a post on social media.

“The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war. I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line,” he continued.

Former president Bill Clinton also chimed in to sing Trump’s praises , writing in a statement posted to X: “The horrors of the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and the conflict they reignited, have resulted in unbearable human loss. It has been hard to watch and nearly impossible to rationalize.”

“I’m grateful that a ceasefire has taken hold, that the last 20 living hostages have been freed, and that desperately needed aid has begun to flow into Gaza. President Trump and his administration, Qatar, and other regional actors deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached,” he added.

And comedian Jimmy Kimmel even had something nice to say about the president, though he laid the sarcasm on quite thick.

“What a day for Donald Trump. You know what? He finally did something positive today, and I want to give him credit for it, because I know he’s not the type to take credit for himself,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Trump was in Israel and Egypt today to celebrate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. All 20 Israeli hostages are home after 738 days. Almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees have been released, and while we’re only in the first phase of what will undoubtedly be a long and tricky process, the fact is, the bombing has stopped,” he continued.

“The hostages have been released, and Trump deserves some of the praise for that. And so I know it sounds crazy to say, but good work on that one, President Trump. Now, maybe you can not invade Portland,” he added.

However, not all of Trump’s left-wing critics were quick to praise him.

“Bernie Sanders, as you might expect, a little bit more insane,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says.

“Today, we welcome the long-overdue release of the 20 remaining Israelis held by Hamas and the freeing of almost 2,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” Sanders wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“But it must be the Palestinians themselves that guide this process and determine their future,” he added.

“Here’s some news for you,” Burguiere comments. “No. No, it must not be the Palestinians that determine their future. The last time the Palestinians got to determine their future, they elected Hamas. So no, they don’t get to determine their future.”

