Trump launches 'TrumpRx' to slash drug prices — and even brings Pfizer on board

President Trump announced earlier this week his effort aimed at lowering drug costs, which includes the creation of a “TrumpRx” website, where Americans can buy medicine at a discount — and somehow got Pfizer to agree to join him.

“The United States is done subsidizing the health care of the rest of the world,” Trump said. “By taking this bold step, we’re ending the era of global price gouging at the expense of American families.”

Surprisingly, Pfizer is the first pharmaceutical company to comply with Trump’s demands, which include selling drugs to Medicaid and setting prices of new drugs at “Most-Favored Nation” levels, which is the lowest price available in other countries.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere is surprised by the move.

“This is interesting to me for a bunch of different reasons,” Burguiere tells BlazeTV host Dave Landau. “First of all, as a conservative, I don’t really like the idea of the government being involved in these things, but there are, you know, real concerns with drug prices on certain things.”

“The other thing I find fascinating about it, is like a big chunk of Donald Trump’s base thinks Pfizer is the Nazi regime. Literally hates this company more than anything else. And what I find fascinating about it is Trump can just do this stuff,” he continues.

“He’s the only guy I’ve ever seen that can just do this stuff. He can embrace a company that his base hates and somehow just go right down the middle unscathed,” he adds.

