The brutal truth about the war against the cartels

The war between the U.S. and the Mexican drug cartels is about to heat up, and Jesse Kelly of “The Jesse Kelly Show" believes the American people need to mentally prepare for what's to come.

“We love Tom Homan and Trump going on the news, ‘We’re going to eradicate the cartels, we’ll wipe them off the face of the Earth,’” Kelly tells Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America.” “That stuff, it makes people cheer, makes people stand up and cheer.”

“But I just wanted to steel people, to steel their hearts, and get them ready for what is going to be a long, brutal slog. It’s not going to be one night where Delta Force drops in and takes out a couple guys like you saw in the movies,” he continues.

“These people are the government. That’s the problem. It’s not that militarily we can’t take out the cartel, they are heavily, heavily, in the federal government of Mexico, and they completely control half of the states of Mexico,” he adds.

While people boil it down to whether or not the military can take out the cartels, it’s not just the military the cartels would be facing or will go after.

The recent brutal murder of an American rancher at the Texas-Mexico border by a cartel IED is only the tip of the iceberg for what is possible.

“When we have a family near the border that’s murdered in their house and hung out in front of trees in their front yard to send a message to everybody, what is going to be the stomach for that from Americans?” Stu asks.

But it’s not just the lives of American citizens that we should be worried about — which we should be worried about — but also what happens when we retaliate.

“What happens when one of those bombs goes astray and there’s a little Mexican kid on the news? How do you think CNN is going to cover it? If the Donald Trump presidency is responsible for a single innocent person in Mexico, how’s the Mexican government going to cover it?” Kelly says.

“My concern is the mentality that has doomed nations many times before. When they go into a war, ‘This is going to be quick and easy, this is going to be quick, and we’ll be home by Christmas,’” he continues. “Every time a nation goes into any kind of a conflict thinking that, the people are setting themselves up for disappointment.”

“We are dealing with people who are going to be a problem. It’s not going to be an overnight affair,” he adds.

