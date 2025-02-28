IED kills Texas rancher — Trump must CRUSH the cartels NOW

Ranchers don’t have easy jobs, but when their work straddles both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, the work gets harder — and in some cases, it turns fatal.

This was made clear earlier this month when a Texas border rancher was killed on the Mexican side of his property by a suspected cartel IED.

Rancher Antonio Céspedes Saldierna, 74, and Horacio Lopez Peña, were killed in the blast in Tamaulipas, Mexico, which was just south of Brownsville, Texas. Lopez’s wife, Ninfa Griselda Ortega, was hospitalized with injuries.

“A rancher, calloused hands, sun creased face, the kind of guy that gets up with the chickens in the morning and wrestling a living from Earth,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says. “He stepped outside to just check on his herd.”

“One moment, he is breathing in the morning air near Brownsville, Texas, and the next he’s gone,” he continues. “There was an IED, a coward’s weapon, planted by a cartel. It turned this American just living his life into pieces, a mangled memory.”

“This isn’t murder, this is a declaration of war by the cartels. So what did the U.S. State Department do? Well, this happened a few weeks ago, and the State Department just put a warning on border towns like it’s some third-world hellhole,” he adds.

The Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller warned ranchers to exercise caution.

“I encourage everyone in the agricultural industry to stay vigilant, remain aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Additionally, you can avoid dirt roads and remote areas, refrain from touching unfamiliar objects that could be explosive devices, limit travel to daylight hours, stay on main roads, and avoid cartel-controlled regions,” said Miller.

“Like, what? Like you’re dodging snipers in Fallujah? This is America, we’re not supposed to cower on our own soil?” Glenn says. “Foreign criminals have turned our ranches and many of our cities into kill zones.”

While Trump has called these cartels “terrorists,” Glenn believes the president needs to go scorched earth on them.

“I think we should use some of those tools that we have at our disposal, crush this cancer, use them, tell Mexico and their cartel buddies, ‘Sorry gang, homie don’t play this game anymore,’” Glenn says.

“I want to hear Trump say that America should not ever bend or ignore. You spill blood on our soil, we bury you. That’s the line. We don’t want war with anybody, we don’t want foreign wars, but if you bring death onto our soil, we will kill you. We will kill everybody that’s involved. We will burn your empire down to the ground, and then we will go home,” he adds.

