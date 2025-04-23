Climate doom propaganda: How the left celebrated Earth Day

Earth Day is one of the climate alarmists' favorite days to shove their propaganda down Americans' throats — but this year, the Washington Post was one of the few media outlets to put a positive spin on Earth’s impending doom.

“This Earth Day, there are some reasons to be hopeful about the climate,” reads the cheery headline.

“It’s not all doom: Innovators are reimagining how we power our lives, nature is pulling off surprising comebacks, cities are cleaning their air, and nations are opening their wallets,” the article explains.

“Obviously, spending money is the main way you can help the climate. It always is. If you ever want to help a climate organization, giving them cash is always the best thing you can do,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” comments.

However, there is some bad news.

“Donald Trump, right? Because you have the good news of the climate there, but you can't just take it like that. You got to understand that Donald Trump is doing everything he can to ruin the environment for you,” Stu explains, before pulling up another article from the Guardian.

“Tariffs will raise prices, but the climate crisis is the real inflation risk,” this headline reads.

The article goes on to claim that the "Trump administration has recently declared a war on climate change research inside the federal government and the wider U.S. research community, as well as doubling down on carbon-based business models.”

“But wishing the problem away won’t make it disappear. The real drivers of future inflation are not just tariffs, but the climate crisis and states backing off their decarbonization efforts,” the article goes on.

“The state is so effective at everything that it does,” Stu mocks. “If they honestly try to decarbon or to add more carbon to the atmosphere, they probably would fail spectacularly and actually wind up getting rid of a bunch of it. So maybe they should just try reversing their goals.”

