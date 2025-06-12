Greta the climate warrior’s grand maritime adventure: Sails for Gaza, settles for a sandwich

The left’s favorite climate doomsday prophet, Greta Thunberg, has decided to expand her activism into geopolitical waters. On June 1, Thunberg boarded the Madleen with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to deliver “symbolic aid” to Gaza, which is to say that she set out with intentions to make a statement about her solidarity with Palestinians rather than deliver actual humanitarian assistance.

Her bold plan to break Israel's naval blockade, however, quickly backfired when Israeli forces intercepted the yacht in international waters. Thunberg, along with several other passengers, was detained. The left, clutching their pearls, echoed Thunberg's cries of “kidnapping,” but the climate panic poster child was swiftly deported back to her home country of Sweden.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere can’t help but laugh at “Greta’s big boat adventure.”

“I hope you've been following the saga. It's been so much fun,” he says.

Before she embarked, Thunberg said of her endeavor: “No matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the livestreamed genocide.”

“Yeah, I really haven’t heard anything from the Palestinian side this entire time. They’ve been totally silent,” says Stu sarcastically.

If Thunberg was actually worried about genocide, perhaps she should consider who funded her little marine adventure.

“The funding for this particular boat adventure comes from who else but London-based Hamas operative ... Zaher Birawi. He was described in Parliament as a person with, quote, ‘links to Hamas,”’ says Stu.

The Israeli naval blockade Thunberg and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition were aiming to break through was imposed because aid shipments destined for Gaza had been smuggling arms to Hamas. When Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz heard of Thunberg’s “symbolic aid” mission, he told “the anti-Semitic Greta and her fellow Hamas propagandists” to “turn back,” vowing that they “would not make it to Gaza.”

And while Katz’s statement proved true, Thunberg’s “kidnapping” narrative did not.

“They tell her in advance, they're going to stop her. They do stop her,” he says, pointing out the irony that Israel is supposedly the “genocidal regime.”

The Israel Foreign Ministry capitalized on the irony when it posted the following image of Thunberg being offered a sandwich on the naval ship that “kidnapped” her:

“It's an adorable photo of her in a little puffy life jacket with a frog hat, just smiling at a wonderful sandwich,” says Stu.

In Thunberg’s defense, she was offered “a prepackaged sandwich.”

“What kind of genocidal terrorists are they?” Stu asks facetiously.

To hear more details about Greta’s embarrassing failed mission, watch the video above.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.