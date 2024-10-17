Highlights from Kamala’s ‘angry’ Fox News interview with Bret Baier

One of the biggest criticisms of the Kamala Harris campaign is that she hasn’t done many interviews, leaving voters none the wiser regarding her murky, ever-changing positions and policies.

It seems her campaign management has noticed the complaint and is making an effort to reverse course in the final weeks leading up to the election. In a bold attempt to reach moderates, Harris sat down with Fox News’ Bret Baier for an interview on Wednesday.

Stu Burguiere breaks down their conversation, outlining everything you need to know.

“That was a legitimately difficult interview. [Harris] was not put in easy places,” says Stu, noting that Baier “asked tough questions,” “followed up,” and even “cut her off” when she attempted to “go down nonsensical talking point roads.”

As for Harris, Stu says she took a “filibuster” approach — “Let me get through this so I can say I did it” — which resulted in “very long answers that didn't really get to anything.”

The interview kicked off with the subject of immigration. According to Stu, Baier was “aggressive” on the subject and cut Harris off when she attempted to repeat her “nine-minute word salad” that included blaming Trump for opposing the border security bill.

While they were on the subject of illegal immigration, Baier mentioned the “[illegal immigrants] who got released [from jail], which led to murders” and even asked Harris if she would “like to apologize” to three specific female victims, including Laken Riley.

Harris responded in sympathy but with no apology. When Baier then played a video of Alexis Nungaray, whose young daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was murdered by illegal Venezuelan immigrants, Harris eventually said she was sorry for Nungaray’s loss but ultimately reverted back to blaming Trump.

Harris’ “apology,” according to Stu, was equivalent to “how you'd apologize if your neighbor's cat ran out into the street and got hit by a car.”

“She took no responsibility,” he says.

The next subject they discussed was the controversies surrounding the transgender movement. Baier’s exact question was: “Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detained illegal aliens to transition to another gender?”

He even played a clip of Harris stating that she is indeed in favor of that.

Harris, clearly thrown off by Baier’s trap, responded with, “I will follow the law,” and then claimed that during Trump’s administration, a law providing for such surgeries if deemed medically necessary was in place and that Trump himself followed that law.

“She’s now a prisoner of the law,” who “can't question money for transgender surgeries,” even though “she's running for president of the United States with dozens of law changes,” chides Stu, exposing the glaring contradiction. “Really evasive, really bad.”

However, one of Kamala’s worst moments in the interview was perhaps when the subject of “turning the page” came up, which has been a major talking point for Harris this election season.

Baier played clips of Harris asserting that she would not change anything about Joe Biden’s presidency, contradicting her instance that we need to turn the page and begin a new chapter.

Thrown off, Harris responded by saying that we need to turn the page on the last decade to distance our country from Trump — who she claimed was unfit to serve, unstable, and dangerous.

“Democrats have been president for 60% of the last decade. Donald Trump had four years in office,” corrects Stu, adding that Baier’s traps really made her “angry.”

However, Stu says that her answers continued to get worse. To hear more analysis on the interview, watch the clip above.

