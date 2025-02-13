Insider reveals: ​Super Bowl, hypocritical Democrats, and IRS backfire exposed

Football fans everywhere couldn’t be happier that Super Bowl LIX ended in the Philadelphia Eagles' triumphant resurgence — and Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” was one of them.

Burguiere, who was in the crowd for the 20th time, was thrilled with the response President Trump received from those also in attendance.

“They put him up on the screen, loud cheers, really positive response after he was on the screen for maybe five seconds,” Stu explains, noting that while he’s thrilled, his week has been tainted by a letter he received in the mail.

“I somehow survived the entire Obama administration and the Biden administration without getting audited, and yet what did I get in the mail a week ago but a letter from the IRS promising to audit me? So the DOGE cannot come fast enough,” he tells financial expert Carol Roth.

“That is a direct result of the fact that the Democrats campaigned on adding tens of thousands of new agents to the IRS, and they promised you that it was only going to be for the billionaires. So congratulations on your billionaire status,” Roth laughs.

“I find it hilarious that everybody who is looking for you to report your $600 Venmo payments and eBay payments, because of billionaires, now all of a sudden is having a conniption fit that we want some transparency to where our money is going. It’s not even their money; it is our money,” she continues.

This is why what Trump is attempting with the DOGE is so important.

“I would like to see that limit for reporting be raised back up to where it was before, which was $20,000, or even higher, because if you’re doing these things as hobbyists, you really don’t need to be on that. Our tax situation isn’t going to shift materially, so why not give people a break and let them not have to worry about keeping transactions?” Roth says.

“It just goes to show how completely hypocritical Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, all of these Dems are, that they want to sneak in and take a look and put you under the microscope, but when they forcibly take $5 trillion from us per year, and we demand to know how that’s being spent, all of a sudden they want to be up in arms over it,” she adds.

