Kamala Harris is back — and making INSANE claims

If you were starting to miss former Vice President Kamala Harris and her infamous word salads, then you’re in luck — because she’s back and talking just as much as ever.

Harris has been making the interview rounds to promote her new book, “107 Days,” and in one recent interview on “Good Morning America” with Michael Strahan, she explained why former President Joe Biden did a great job during his losing campaign for a second term.

“My concern about him running for re-election was completely separate from my admiration and knowledge about his capacity to serve as president of the United States, which was consistent and never wavered,” Harris told Strahan.

“Well, as we sit here today, do you think he would have been up for running the country for four more years?” Strahan then asked.

“I — here’s the distinction that I make. Having had the experience myself, it is one thing to have the capacity to govern. It is another thing to go through an election for president of the United States,” Harris replied.

“Running for president of the United States is like being in a marathon at a sprinter’s pace, with people throwing tomatoes at you every step you take. It is not for the lighthearted. It takes an incredible amount of endurance and stamina. And can you imagine doing it while you are also carrying literally the weight of the world as being president of the United States?” she continued.

“So the distinction I make is about capacity to be president and what that election would require in that campaign, especially running against Donald Trump,” she added.

BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere can’t believe what he’s hearing.

“So she’s saying it’s harder to run for president than be president. That’s her case. That is a bizarre argument. You’re talking about managing the world’s nuclear weapons. You’re talking about multiple conflicts going on at any given time,” Stu says.

“Running a campaign is like running a marathon at a sprinter’s pace while they’re throwing tomatoes at you,” he mocks. “What’s being president like? A wonderful stroll through the park?”

