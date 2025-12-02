Left blames Trump for shooting near White House — despite Afghan migrant suspect

Two National Guard members were shot in what is believed to be a targeted attack near the White House — and the left is already blaming the president for the devastating holiday shooting.

One left-wing X account titled “Call to Activism” wrote , “BREAKING: Both National Guard members who were shot in Washington, DC, just one block from the White House, have died from their injuries. God bless them and their families.”

“History will wonder what we’re all thinking: why did Trump have to put them in harm’s way for a STUNT?” the user added.

“Of course, that’s not true,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere says on “Stu Does America.” “But again, when is that ever the consideration when posting something?”

When West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey wrote a heartfelt response to the shooting on X, one X user responded , “They should not have been there. You sent them to die for a stunt.”

Keith Olbermann also took the time to respond, writing, “Trump put them in harm’s way, fash.”

“Now, fash in this particular sense is short for fascist, which he’s said about every Republican he’s ever come across for as long as anyone’s known him,” Burguiere comments, pointing out that some are even blaming the shooting on guns.

“If you want to go and kill one person with a gun, it’s relatively easy to do anywhere in the world. So it’s just insane to blame this on guns,” he says.

However, the suspect has been identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old man who came to the U.S. from Afghanistan in 2021.

“This is something the Biden administration wanted and executed in the worst possible fashion,” Burguiere says.

“You can’t control whether one person does something terrible. We have people, we have our own citizens, who do plenty of terrible things. This is why you don’t import more of it, right? We have enough crap going on here already without bringing in people who will kill us from foreign conflicts with nations we were at war with very recently. It doesn’t make any sense to import more of that,” he continues.

“If you import somebody like that, you better freaking be sure things go well,” he adds.

