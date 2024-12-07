Lefties brazenly celebrate the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO — 'CEO DOWN!'

On Tuesday, December 4, at about 6:45 a.m., UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City in what authorities assume is a targeted attack. According to reports and video footage, the gunman was “lying in wait” for Thompson.

Currently, the assailant — described as a 6’1” skinny man wearing a mask and dark clothing and carrying a gray backpack — remains at large.

While many are speculating he could be a professional hitman, Stu Burguiere doesn’t think so.

Not only did he “take [his] mask off in front of cameras,” but he also “touched things inside a Starbucks,” that might allow authorities to pinpoint his DNA.

The suspect also seemed to leave a kind of calling card. On the bullet casings were inscribed the words “deny,” “defend,” and “depose,” which apparently have a connection to the insurance industry. Perhaps he was an angry patron who was denied coverage and took it out on the CEO.

And yet others argue that Thompson was hired, as he was “facing a DOJ probe for insider trading.”

Regardless of the shooter’s motive and whether or not he was hired, one thing is crystal clear to Stu: The murder of Brian Thompson, guilty of insider trading or not, is an atrocious act.

However, certain people — including ex-Washington Post, far-left journalist Taylor Lorenz — are brazenly celebrating Thompson’s assassination.

Lorenz, who is one of the many lefties who parted ways with Musk’s X when there wasn’t enough censorship, took to the platform’s pathetic competitor, Bluesky, and posted the following “skeets,” which she has continued to defend in the wake of backlash.





While Lorenz’s violence-condoning posts may seem anomalous, they’re not.

“Of course Taylor Lorenz said something dumb. She’s insane. She’s an insane person. Of course she said the craziest thing in the world,” but “I was honestly shocked to see how common this sentiment was,” says Stu, noting that there were a lot of people who openly celebrated Thompson’s murder on social media.

“You see from the modern left this complete passion to torch people who have too many commas in their bank accounts,” he explains. “It was okay to gleefully celebrate his murder, and that’s the ‘compassionate’ side."

“I don’t care how many claims [Thompson] denied; I don’t care how bad the company was; I don’t care what they did, frankly. You don’t gun down somebody who was walking to a shareholder meeting in the streets. I can’t believe I have to say that.”

To hear more of Stu’s analysis, watch the episode above.

Want more from Stu?

To enjoy more of Stu's lethal wit, wisdom, and mockery, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.