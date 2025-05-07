Rihanna stirs, Kamala hides, LeBron bails: Stu’s hilarious Met Gala roast

Every spring, celebrities, cultural icons, and public figures dress in themed evening wear and gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala, while us normies at home eat popcorn on the couch cheering or chiding the costume circus and elitist antics that are sure to fuel endless memes and hot takes for months to come.

From baby bumps to sneaky appearances and no-shows, the Met Gala 2025 brewed a storm of celebrity drama.

Stu Burguiere dives into three of the biggest stories of the night.

1. Rihanna is pregnant (again)

Singer, fashion mogul, and entrepreneur Rihanna, donning a baby-bump-showing ensemble, announced her third pregnancy with longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

Stu, displaying an image of Rihanna at the Met Gala, reads from a New York Times article: “She seemed to confirm rumor she was pregnant when she met shouts of ‘congratulations’ with ‘thank you.”’

“I think this is funny,” says Stu. “You're supposed to be a news publication. It's pretty freakin’ obvious she's pregnant there. You can just say it.”

Perhaps their “[beating] around the bush” is because Rihanna is “a longtime abortion advocate.”

2. Surprise! It’s … Kamala?

Dressed in a black and white Cruella de Ville-esque gown, Kamala Harris made a low-profile debut appearance, avoiding red carpets and limiting her photo presence.

Stu ponders whether her quiet attendance was due to the glaring hypocrisy of attending an event that costs $75,000 a person while your platform is complaining about inequality.

“Every person who was on the stage and went to this event are the same exact people that are going to tell you, first of all, how you're a racist for being white, but secondly, how your evil wealth is terrible and billionaires shouldn't exist,” he sighs.

“I have no problem with rich people doing things they enjoy,” but “it’s the hypocrisy that bothers me.”

“I want an executive order that just says if you ever go to the Met Gala, you're not allowed to speak any more about income inequality,” Stu jokes.

3. LeBron says Le-Bye-Bye

In honor of his cultural influence and fashion-forward presence, LeBron James was named the honorary chair for the Met Gala 2025 and was set to host the event. However, just hours before it started, he bailed, claiming a knee injury — specifically an MCL sprain he sustained during the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30 — was forcing him to stay home.

“Now, I was watching the game, okay? It's amazing how these injuries for LeBron James and the massive flops that he has all seemed to happen right around the end of losses. It's fascinating,” says Stu.

Granted LeBron “played the rest of the game” that night, and granted it’s entirely possible to attend an event with a knee injury, Stu isn’t convinced physical pain is what caused him to bail.

“I will say, I didn’t understand anything from the Met Gala. I don’t get it. I don’t understand why people talk about it all the time, other than to make fun of it, which, by the way, I will say, is fun and valuable,” he adds.

To hear more of Stu’s humorous take on celebrity culture and hypocrisy, watch the episode above.

