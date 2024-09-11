Stu Burguiere's REACTION to last night’s debate: 'A mixed bag'

Last night, ABC hosted the first and highly anticipated debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

According to Stu Burguiere, “there’s a lot of room to be critical” of everyone.

Although it’s certainly not what we had hoped for, “[Kamala] did clear those hurdles,” says Stu.

“I don't think she's a good candidate, but I think she was able to convince people who want to be convinced,” he admits.

Unfortunately, “it wasn't the best night for Donald Trump. I don't think he achieved all the things he wanted to achieve, but I also say it was a tough night. He really was going up against three people,” says Stu, noting that in Trump’s debate against Biden, “both Bash and Tapper were fair,” but in last night’s debate, the moderators were clearly Team Kamala.

Stu points to how David Muir and Linsey Davis were “blatantly biased” by “not even letting him respond to the accusations.”

Harris’ performance multiplied by the moderators’ obvious bias likely resulted in “the number of people who were definitely Kamala … [increasing].”

Despite the debate, Stu still holds that Trump is likely to continue to be “favored” as “he has the better arguments” overall.

“If he can run a disciplinedcampaign, he can win,” he says.

To hear Stu’s full debate analysis, watch the clip above.

