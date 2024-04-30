Does Kristi Noem’s canine confession COLLAPSE her shot at veep?

South Dakota governor and vice president hopeful Kristi Noem has made a politically fatal mistake from which there may be no return.

In her upcoming memoir, “No Going Back,” Noem confessed to killing a puppy and a goat in her past while living on a farm. Her dog Cricket was 14 months old and was apparently “untrainable” and “less than worthless” — which led to Noem putting him down.

It’s safe to say Americans are not happy with Noem’s disregard for the puppy’s life, and Stu Burguiere believes it’s likely the end of the road for her politically.

While Stu believes Noem was the “do no harm, solid type of person who’s not going to make lots of noise, not going to ruin your candidacy, not going to blow anything up, not going to be in the headlines,” he also believes that all changed after the story of Cricket was leaked.

“I don’t understand how it’s a good idea in any way to put that story out there when no one else apparently knew about it,” Stu says.

“People like their dogs, okay? And very, very few people can imagine a dog being a little bit out of control, maybe even a lot out of control, and having the answer be, ‘I’m going to take it in the back and shoot it,’” he adds.

While Noem has defended her action as making a tough decision that she did not enjoy but rather is a trial that comes with farm life — her defense will likely not resonate with all Americans.

“I understand that society probably doesn’t operate for very long without our farmers, and they do a great job, and they have a totally different way of looking at this, but I mean, that’s not the point here,” Stu says.

“The point is not necessarily what farm life is like, the point is as a politician, especially someone who is supposedly going to get on the ticket as a ‘do no harm’ type of candidate, you have to recognize that not everyone understands farm life,” he adds.

