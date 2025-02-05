‘It’s not the tariff he wants’: Why Trump’s tariffs are no reason to freak out

It’s no secret that President Donald Trump loves tariffs, nor is it a secret that his detractors — and even many of his voters — are absolutely terrified of them.

However, without flinching, the president has imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

“The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Until the crisis is alleviated, President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff,” read a statement from the White House.

Always the voice of reason, Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” is thankfully here to explain why it might not be as big a deal as we think.

“Trump knows — he understands tariffs really well. In fact, this is one of his most consistent beliefs throughout his entire life. If you go back to the '80s, he’s pro-choice and a bunch of other stuff that he doesn’t really agree with now, but he was always pro-tariff,” Stu explains.

“Anybody that’s against Tariffs, including the Fake News Wall Street Journal, and Hedge Funds, is only against them because these people or entities are controlled by China, or other foreign or domestic companies. Anybody that loves and believes in the United States of America is in favor of Tariffs. They should have never ended, in favor of the Income Tax System, in 1913. The response to Tariffs has been FANTASTIC!” Trump posted to his followers on Truth Social.

As someone who's against tariffs, Stu disagrees with Trump's statement — though it doesn't scare him.

“While I don’t like tariffs, it doesn’t freak me out that much,” Stu comments, noting that President Trump has paused the tariffs on Mexico for one month after an agreement on border troops he’s struck with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico.

“This is why I don’t get freaked out about this stuff. You know what Donald Trump is doing. Everyone knows. We all went through a presidency before. He likes to use these tools to get other things,” he continues. “It’s not the tariff that he wants; he wants something else.”

