Van Jones admits the woke era has gone too far

Van Jones is finally saying what conservatives have argued for years: The woke era has gone too far.

“This is not gonna make me popular, but I’m not mad, because it got ridiculous. I’m an employer, and at a certain point, your Slack channel just turns into Vietnam every other day because something happened that had nothing to do with the workplace,” Jones said on CNN.

“You got to bring in all kinds of counselors and, like, this is not camp, guys. We’re trying to make money. So I enjoyed the moment for a while where we were having our reckonings about everything. We done wrecked, okay? Reckoning direct. We can move on,” he added, laughing.

“I think he’s sort of admitting this because Van Jones is pretty perceptive, and so I think he’s recognizing that … they’ve overplayed their hands, the woke folks, right? Like it’s just people are sick of it, as evidenced by Donald Trump waltzing into the White House for a second time,” Dan Andros of the “Quick Start Podcast” tells BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere on “Stu Does America.”

“This guy they rebranded as Hitler for four years. And they’re like, ‘Well, how did Hitler get in there?’ It’s like, I don’t know. Maybe because like Van said, you turned your job that you have to show up to every day, for millions of people, into this place where now they’ve got to tiptoe around every microaggression imaginable and it’s a living nightmare, and they voted against it overwhelmingly,” Andros explains.

“And they seem to continue to be doing it,” Stu agrees.

“If you say, ‘Donald Trump is Hitler,’ right, and then Hitler gets elected, you have a path to go. Your two choices are, number one, I was wrong. He’s not Hitler, and I was overexaggerating what my belief was in this guy. He’s actually not that bad. I just have a disagreement with him,” he explains.

"Or two, he is Hitler, and I live in Nazi Germany because the people around me all want Hitler.”

“I think maybe to some extent, Van Jones is choosing this way to say, ‘Look, maybe this was overexaggerated,’ where I think a lot of the people on the left, certainly on the CNN panel every single night, are saying, ‘Look, we’re just in Nazi Germany,’” he continues.

“And that is going to send them down all sorts of really bad roads for their political futures,” he adds.

