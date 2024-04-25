4 places the Ark of the Covenant COULD be

As some in Israel are preparing to build a third Jewish Temple and with the possible sacrifice of a red heifer looming, many are wondering what might change and whether the Ark of the Covenant will be found.

The Ark of the Covenant is where the Ten Commandments were kept, and Glenn Beck previously believed it would never be found.

“Is that important for the rebuilding of the temple?” He asks Shoreshim Ministries founder Bill Cloud, who tells him that “there is historical precedent for building the Temple and not having the ark.”

“However,” he continues, “There’s prophecies that talk about how the glory of the latter house is going to be greater than the first one — referring to Solomon’s, which had the Ark of the Covenant.”

Not only do some in Israel want to build a temple on the Temple Mount, but they want to find the Ark of the Covenant.

According to Cloud, there “are a lot of traditions as to what happened to the Ark of the Covenant.”

“Some say that it went to Ethiopia, which I don’t believe. Some people say that Jeremiah hid it in Mount Nebo, which is in Jordan. Some people believe that it is outside of the old city buried. And then there are quite a number of people, and particularly people close to the idea of rebuilding the temple, who believe that it’s buried somewhere underneath the Temple Mount,” Cloud explains.

“That’s not really a big secret, honestly, it’s all over the internet,” he adds.

