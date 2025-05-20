Ben & Jerry’s co-founder ARRESTED while protesting RFK Jr.

In a recent congressional hearing, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was caught off guard by the protests of none other than Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen — who was then promptly arrested.

Cohen was removed about 15 minutes into the congressional hearing for yelling that “Congress pays for bombs” while the Health and Human Services secretary was trying to speak.

“He’s protesting at RFK Jr., who would be completely aligned with him, I think, on that issue,” Stu Burguiere comments on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “I could be wrong on this, but maybe Ben might even be one of those old school socialist types that would maybe even agree with us on some of the censorship stuff.”

“They were for that when they were the ones being shut up,” Glenn Beck agrees. “And now that they’re not the ones being told to shut up, they’re like, we have every right to tell you to shut up.”

Cohen was also recently interviewed by Tucker Carlson, which Stu believes is actually a symptom of a bigger issue.

“I’ve noticed this thing that we’re doing, and I’m a little concerned,” Stu says. “Us on the right, the conservative side of the spectrum, find someone who has some crossover with us in some way but is really a figure of the left, and we kind of give this warm embrace and say, ‘Hey, come on over.’”

Stu uses Tulsi Gabbard as an example, who made the switch from the Bernie Sanders left to the Make America Great Again movement in the not so distant past.

“She’s great, so this is not a criticism,” Stu says. “But really, what Tulsi is doing in the government right now is she’s being consistent with her old left-wing views on things, like stopping wars and being tough on intelligence issues with the government.”

“Because we woke up on that,” Glenn interjects.

“That’s what I’m getting to here. What seems to be happening is we’re embracing things on the left, and it’s not us changing their views into ours,” Stu says, adding, “it’s us changing our views into theirs and then embracing some of those people. That’s not necessarily bad if we were wrong the whole time.”

