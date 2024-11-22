Why Oklahoma RETURNED the Bible to schools

Americans love a good underdog, but many of them have never studied the Bible. Which means they don’t know exactly why they love a good underdog.

“It comes from David and Goliath,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” explains. “That is part of our culture. You don’t have to believe there was an actual giant and David defeated the giant with one rock. I happen to believe that story, but you don’t have to.”

“But if you don’t know that story, you don’t really understand the West, and the Bible is littered with those stories,” he adds.

Now, Oklahoma has become the first state to put the Bible back into classrooms, many thanks to Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has dedicated funds to put a Bible in every school.

“The left, I’ll give them credit. They’ve done a tremendous job of indoctrinating our kids for the last 40 or 50 years, and frankly, broader society, to believe that somehow our Founding Fathers believed that there shouldn’t be a Bible in a schoolhouse,” Walters tells Glenn.

“We’re going to distort American history and tell kids this country is an evil, racist place, faith played no role,” he continues. “And so here in Oklahoma, we’re bringing the Bible back. We are very excited.”

While Walters expects pushback from the left, he’s not concerned.

“Leftists, you don’t have to agree with the Bible. You can be offended. That’s all well and good, and it’s fine, but you can’t lie to our kids about our history and the influence the Bible and Christianity plays,” he tells Glenn.

“You have to understand our history in order for us to continue as a civilization,” he adds.

