Biden’s allies PLANNED for his death? Revelations from NEW book will shock you

American political journalists Amie Parnes and Jonathan Allen just debuted their latest book: “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House.”

This soon-to-be bestseller exposes the cognitive state of President Biden during his time in office like no one has seen before. Insider access and extensive interviews with key political figures allowed Parnes and Allen to get the real scoop on Sleepy Joe — the one the White House and the media hid from the American people.

Glenn Beck reveals some of the book’s biggest revelations.

Perhaps the most shocking divulgence is that “by 2023, Joe Biden's allies were quietly preparing for ... his death in office.”

According to the book, there was a “death pool roster that the White House had that Kamala Harris' team drew up listing the federal judges who might swear her in if his heart stops,” says Glenn.

Other revelations include:

“Fluorescent tape [marked] his path at public events to keep him from wandering off.”

“They had a resident makeup artist on hand all the time — not just to make him up to enhance his appearance in case he goes on television but to mask the shell that he had become.”

“On some days, Biden would endure the makeup ritual only then to cancel all of his briefings entirely and call it a day.”

On one occasion, when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) came to the White House to meet with the president, Biden “had no idea” who he was and had to be reminded of their previous interactions.

Biden’s stepping down following the debate “was forced on him by Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi.” When he didn’t immediately endorse Kamala Harris, she called him and said, “Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi want an open primary; you got to endorse me." He agreed and endorsed Harris “just to screw Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama” for ousting him.

“I want to know who sanctioned all of this?” says Glenn. “The aides knew it; all the leadership in the White House knew it; the people that applied the makeup knew it; the schedulers who cleared his calendar knew it.”

Biden’s doctors and Jill Biden, his wife, certainly knew it, as well.

So, “Why were no cameras allowed to capture it? Why didn't anyone say anything? Why were there no leaks?” Glenn asks, calling the cover-up an “act of treason” against the country.

The press corps or rather “the press corpse” is largely to blame, he says.

“They're just as useful as dead people.”

To hear more revelations from “Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House” and more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the clip above.

