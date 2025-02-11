Cease and desist: Why did this Big Tech giant FREAK OUT over this Glenn Beck interview?

Big Tech giant Qualcomm appears to be nervous after ParkerVision CEO Jeffrey Parker appeared on “The Glenn Beck Program” a couple of weeks ago — filing a motion to shut him up and naming Glenn over a dozen times.

“He was making allegations that Qualcomm was in bed with the government and had screwed ParkerVision,” Glenn says, explaining that ParkerVision has “come up with the chip that allows all of our phones and everything else to connect to Bluetooth.”

“They went into negotiation with Qualcomm, had all kinds of NDAs with them, and had to show them the technology, and suddenly the deal fell apart,” he continues. “And then, just a couple of years later, Qualcomm comes out with this amazing new technology that can connect everybody’s phone and other things to Bluetooth.”

“The story only gets more twisted and turned when you run into Eric Holder and the DOJ and a jury that says ‘Qualcomm took this technology,’ and a judge who says, ‘I’m going to sentence Qualcomm and talk about the penalties,’ and a month later the judge overturns the jury,” he adds.

Now that Parker is speaking out on Glenn’s show, Qualcomm has requested a gag order against him, which was denied.

After the judge’s initial decision to that Qualcomm was liable, Parker tells Glenn that ParkerVision's people were all “excited,” only to find a few days later that they had a visit to their website by the White House.

“The executive office of the president of the White House. Just a few days before that visit, there’s a fundraiser at the head of Qualcomm’s home, one of the co-founders' homes, raising money for the DNC,” he explains.

“A few days later there’s this visit from the executive office of the president, and about a month after that is when the judge issued his final order, after having indicated before that his final order was going to include royalties. He not only didn’t include royalties, he reversed the jury verdict and threw the case out,” he adds.

