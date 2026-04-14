Billy Hallowell’s new docuseries proves believing in the supernatural is not only understandable — it’s reasonable!

We are living in a highly re-mystified world. Today, more people believe in the supernatural than don’t. Major surveys consistently show that belief in God, spirits, souls, life after death, or related concepts far outnumbers strict naturalism or atheism across the globe.

And our entertainment landscape is reflecting that shift. In his new docuseries “ Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons ,” investigative journalist Billy Hallowell explores the reality of angels, demons, spiritual warfare, and the unseen realm through evidence, testimonies, and biblical perspectives.

Now he joins Glenn Beck to discuss why — in light of the evidence presented in his docuseries — believing in the supernatural is not only understandable, but very reasonable





Even though he’s a “Christian” who “[believes] in the Bible,” Hallowell admits that he can be quite skeptical about supernatural testimonies because “we can make claims all day,” but producing this series has virtually crushed that skepticism.

“I was shocked by the staggering amount of evidence that is there,” he tells Glenn.

The evidence is so convincing and so abundant, in fact, that it’s actually becoming an effective evangelical tool — especially when it comes to younger generations, Hallowell says.

“This supernatural evidence is the thing that could bring [young people] over the line into faith because they’ve been so lied to for so long, so forced into this weird secular worldview that when you see something crazy that has evidence, it brings you into the faith,” he explains.

But sometimes, it doesn’t even take hard evidence for people to cross the line into belief in the supernatural. Glenn argues that many people are becoming believers simply because of the objective darkness they’re witnessing.

“We’re watching good and evil — angels and demons — duke it out all around us right now. And we’re just feeling the aftereffects,” he says.

Hallowell says Glenn’s words reflect Paul’s teaching in Ephesians 6:12: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

“I actually don’t think ... that we can really understand fully what is happening in the world around us and in our individual lives if we don't understand that battle,” he says.

Hallowell’s docuseries is “a quest” to do just that — understand the world around us by examining it through a spiritual lens. And that includes aliens.

To hear how Hallowell’s documentary explores extraterrestrial life from a spiritual perspective, watch the video above.

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