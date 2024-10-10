‘Rabbit hole’: Did a Black Hawk helicopter TARGET a hurricane aid depot?

Footage has gone viral of an unmarked Black Hawk helicopter blowing over tents and supplies at a Hurricane Helene aid depot in Burnsville, North Carolina. Americans across the country are wondering if it was an accident — or if it was sinister.

United Cajun Navy Vice President Brian Trascher has been on the ground in North Carolina helping those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and he isn’t quite sure what to make of it either.

“I wasn’t there myself, but I’ve watched the video a bunch of times,” Trascher, who is a pilot, tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.” “It does look to me like first of all, he was flying too low. FAA says you have to stay 500 feet over any structure or person. That’s just a day-one rule.”

“It looks like he does a left bank and then a pitch, which increased, in my opinion, the strength of the rotary wash that you saw blowing all the materials in the tents everywhere. And then he pitched forward and took off,” Trascher continues.

“Nobody knows, including myself, what the intent was. Some people are telling me, ‘Oh the pilot just lost his situational awareness and made a mistake,’” he explains. “I’m like, ‘Listen, Blackhawk pilots are the top guns of the rotary wing.’”

“The only Blackhawk pilots that make mistakes are the dead ones,” he adds.

Trascher believes it was either a “rogue hot shot” or more ominously — that “they were trying to send some kind of message.”

“I hate to go down that rabbit hole,” he adds.

“Do we know if this was private at least?” Glenn asks, noting that people can purchase Blackhawk helicopters for personal use.

“So my first instinct was, because you’re right, if you got money you can buy anything. You can rent a congressman pretty cheap these days, even with inflation,” Trascher answers, though through video analysis, he’s found that it “does appear to be registered to the military.”

“Let’s say it was military, the last thing I want people doing is going and trying to find out who the pilots were and start harassing them and all that,” he adds.

