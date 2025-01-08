‘Biggest news story of all human history’: INSANE claim from Las Vegas Cybertruck bomber’s manifesto

2025 has gotten off to an explosive start — literally.

Within hours of the clock striking midnight on the first of the year, a man blew up his Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Las Vegas Trump International Hotel. And of course, the attack wouldn’t be complete without a manifesto available — this one containing some very odd claims.

“It’s a manifesto that comes from the guy who was claiming to be a whistleblower. He claimed to be a man on the run, hunted by his own government. He said he blew himself up, apparently, in a Tesla near the front door of the Trump Hotel in Vegas,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” explains.

In the manifesto, the suicide bomber cited the government’s lies as reason for what he had done.

“Now if you read the manifesto, he talks about gravitic propulsion systems. What is that? It’s not your average stealth fighter, or next-gen drone. We’re talking about aircraft that allegedly manipulates gravity itself,” Glenn says, in awe.

“It manipulates it to achieve flight. It’s a concept that defies all current physics, but it’s not without precedent in speculative science,” he continues. “Now what this means is no jet fuel, no sound barrier, just seamless, silent motion at unimaginable speeds.”

Meanwhile, there was a very silent announcement over the weekend that no one is talking about, which Glenn says is “the biggest news story of possibly all human history.”

“Hear me out on this. Now according to the manifesto, the aircraft are actively being deployed both in the United States and China. And not just as prototypes in some secret desert lab but operationally. Apparently, he alluded to the fact that this is what we’re seeing with the drones,” Glenn explains.

“The whistleblower claimed that China has been launching these systems from submarines stationed in the Atlantic right off our East Coast,” he continues. “Now let that sink in for a minute.”

“If this is true, [these are] silent, undetectable aircraft capable of carrying massive payloads [and] launched from submarines that can remain undetected just miles from our shores or even up above the White House, and no one would know?” Glenn says, adding, “He says that these are the greatest national security threat in history.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.