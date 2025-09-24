LUDOVIC MARIN | Getty
Brigitte Macron to provide scientific and photographic evidence proving she’s a woman
September 24, 2025
Glenn Beck wonders: Will Macron’s 'evidence' in Candace Owens' defamation lawsuit unravel the left’s gender narrative?
According to recent reports, Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, intends to present photographic and scientific evidence in a U.S. defamation lawsuit against conservative commentator Candace Owens to debunk claims she was born male.
Earlier this year, Owens released an eight-part podcast series called "Becoming Brigitte," in which she made the claim that Brigitte Macron was born a male named Jean-Michel Trogneux.
But while everyone is anticipating what evidence Macron will provide, Glenn Beck can’t help but notice the glaring irony of the entire situation: Woman, according to the left, is an indefinable term.
“We've been told nothing proves that you are a woman. Nothing. It's a choice,” he laughs.
Glenn wonders if Owens’ deep dive into Macron’s biological sex might actually be aimed at proving this very point because as soon as Macron provides evidence that she is a woman, the left’s entire gender ideology unravels.
Stu Burguiere, Glenn’s co-host, has another theory: Maybe the Macrons’ decision to engage head on with the rumors swirling around Brigitte is an attempt to distract from the mysterious and highly disturbing origins of their relationship.
Brigitte was Emmanuel’s drama teacher in high school. When they met, he was 15 years old, and she was 40 and married with three children. When their relationship turned romantic while Emmanuel was still in high school, his parents moved him to a different school, but the separation did nothing to halt the relationship. The two married after Brigitte’s divorce in 2007.
Ultimately, Glenn differs from Owens, believing Brigitte is indeed a woman, albeit "an ugly" one.
To hear more of Glenn and Stu’s conversation, watch the clip below.
