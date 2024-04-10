Congress will allow the FBI to SPY on YOU but NOT them?!

Congress is voting on whether to re-authorize FISA Section 702, which originated in the Patriot Act. Its re-authorization would allow the FBI to secretly spy on Americans without warrants.

“I remember thinking all they have to do is just change the meaning of terrorist,” Glenn Beck says, recalling the Patriot Act’s passing. “If they decide a group of Americans are terrorists, we’re done. And that’s exactly what they’ve done now.”

“We cannot allow Section 702 to pass,” he continues, adding, “We have given the keys to everything about us to the government, and the government has turned hostile on many Americans.”

Chip Roy is one of the congressmen fighting against it with a bill that has an amendment to add the Fourth Amendment protection. He believes it “could still pass,” but it seems like it won’t as “the speaker has put his finger on the scales.”

Thomas Massie is also fighting its re-authorization.

Massie says that the “biggest red flag” is that there are carve-outs in the bill for congressmen.

“If the FBI is surveilling you using FISA, they’re going into this database and searching with your name, and you’re a congressman, and they’re ostensibly doing it for your own good because they’re worried about the foreign actors — they have to notify you, but only if you’re a congressman, only if you’re a senator or a U.S. representative,” Massie explains.

This notification only applies to incumbent congressmen, not candidates.

“My solution here would just be get a warrant, and then you don’t have to put carve-outs for congressmen,” Massie says.

