DHS report exposes FEMA blacklist: Conservative disaster victims denied aid under Biden administration

According to the DHS Privacy Office report, the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Biden administration did not just mishandle a few cases — they secretly blacklisted conservatives and lowered their priority when it came to assistance.

“They tracked Americans, their political and religious beliefs, during disasters — not in theory, in black and white,” Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck says on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“When these people were flooded, they were homeless, they were desperate, and asked for help from the same government that preaches compassion and equity, they got something entirely different. They got silence, delay, and sometimes nothing at all,” he continues.

According to the DHS report, “FEMA violated the Privacy Act of 1974 by collecting and storing data tied to protected speech.”

“They were checking bumper stickers and writing you down in a book. They logged gun signage 72 times, Trump 15 times, firearms 5 times, Biden twice,” Glenn says.

“Now it has been proven. FEMA workers skipped homes if you had a MAGA flag or a yard sign. And then they left notes,” he continues, quoting one of the workers’ notes: “‘There was a political flyer ... so I didn’t leave a FEMA brochure.’”

Another quote from their notes reads: “‘We don’t recommend anyone visit this location.’”

“That’s not a clerical error here. That’s a blacklist. This is the same agency that airlifts people off of rooftops after hurricanes, that distributes food and shelter when nothing else works. And they were told to avoid Americans because of who they voted for. Not terrorists, not criminals, citizens,” Glenn says.

“I will tell you,” he continues, “I have been in disaster after disaster. ... I have shown up at the hurricanes and the floods and the tornadoes with help. And not once did it even occur to me to ask you, ‘What’s your political affiliation?'"

