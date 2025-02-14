Did Fauci orchestrate the pandemic? New documentary EXPOSES ALL

A few years ago, Glenn Beck scrutinized all of the evidence related to Anthony Fauci’s gain-of-function research and came to the conclusion that he very well could have contributed to the creation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But he was always “missing the connecting dot” that would make sense of everything.

BlazeTV host of “Kibbe on Liberty,” Matt Kibbe, who’s been on a mission to break into the COVID secrets vault, believes that we finally have that missing piece — “the smoking gun,” he calls it.

In his docuseries “The Coverup,” Kibbe has been peeling back the layers of COVID lies and fraud and revealing the dark, hidden truths beneath.

In the fourth episode of “The Coverup,” which just dropped yesterday on BlazeTV, Kibbe exposes how Fauci’s sketchy research has weaponized viruses, supposedly in the name of “biosecurity.” He also explains why Biden gave Fauci a blanket pardon going all the way back to 2014, why Fauci was so obsessed with gain-of-function research and “The Science,” and how former NIH director Francis Collins is also involved in this scandal.

Now, Glenn meets with Kibbe to discuss this latest episode that reveals “all of the connecting dots.”

The star of episode four is Richard Ebright, a prominent molecular biologist who was one of the first proponents of the lab-leak theory.

“What Richard Ebright documents in this series is the origins of Fauci’s power, the origins of the money, the origins of this mad science experiment that we were going to sort of weaponize viruses supposedly in the name of biosecurity,” Kibbe tells Glenn, “and it starts with Dick Cheney, who has an obsession about the limits to the government's ability to develop bioweapons agents.”

Kibbe explains that although Richard Nixon signed a treaty outlawing the development of bioweapons, the NIH, USAID, and NIAID “do not have compliance offices.” This allowed for the development of a “money-laundering scheme to do these mad science experiments that they couldn't do legally otherwise.”

“It’s a really evil, arrogant thing that happened,” says Kibbe.