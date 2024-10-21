Trump's roast of liberals was so good that even Brian Stelter is praising it

Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but one thing that stands out from the rest is his unparalleled sense of humor.

The former president flexed his comedic muscle in a roast of the Democrats at the 2024 Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City — and none of them were marked safe from his ire, especially Kamala Harris, who did not show up at the dinner, making it the first time since Walter Mondale that both presidential candidates have not been in attendance.

“Chuck Schumer is here, looking very glum,” Trump said. “He looks glum. But look on the bright side, Chuck. Considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president.”





Trump also went after Kamala’s supporters, specifically her very loud white male supporters.

“There’s a group called ‘White Dudes for Harris,’ have you seen this?” Trump asked the audience. “I’m not worried about them at all, because their wives and their wives’ lovers are all voting for me. Every one of those people are voting for me.”

But perhaps one of his best jokes of the night was pointed at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Kamala’s VP pick.

“Unfortunately Governor Walz isn’t here himself, but don’t worry, he’s going to say that he was,” Trump said, to thunderous applause.

While there’s no doubt that many liberals were frustrated to see Trump put on such a great performance, others were able to laugh along — including CNN’s Brian Stelter, who said he was funny and “got a few great jokes in.”

“Trump is objectively funny,” Stu Burguiere of “Stu Does America” tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “You should be able to admit it, and I give credit to Stelter for admitting it.”

“He is really funny,” Glenn agrees. “And he has no problem making fun of himself. Last night he said, ‘You know, they told me I should do some self-deprecating jokes, but I got nothing.’”

