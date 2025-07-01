Former teacher, 26, accused of having sex with 16-year-old male student

A former teacher in Michigan is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old male student, WDIV-TV reported.

Jocelyn Sanroman, 26, of Pontiac is accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen in 2023 while she taught at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township, WDIV added. Waterford Township is about 40 minutes northwest of Detroit.

'This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim.'

Sanroman confided in a fellow teacher that she was having sex with a student, and that teacher in turn told police, the station said, citing prosecutors.

Sanroman was arraigned Monday on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, WJBK-TV reported.

If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison, WDIV said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday told Blaze News that Sanroman turned herself in Monday. Jail records indicate she was booked Monday morning and released Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office added to Blaze News that while Sanroman didn't post bond, she's responsible for a $20,000 personal bond if she doesn't appear at her July 10 probable cause conference.

"Any time any member of the school staff, teacher, coach, is trying to develop a relationship with you, it doesn’t matter who initiates it; it’s a crime," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told WJBK in a separate story.

McDonald added to WJBK that while a 16-year-old can consent, it's different when the other party is a teacher.

The prosecutor noted to WJBK that she also was a teacher when she was the suspect's age, "but I'm also a parent."

"School is supposed to be someplace where your kids feel safe," McDonald added to WJBK.

“This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim,” McDonald noted to WDIV. “These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community. As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation.”

A news crew from WJBK paid a visit to the former teacher's home but said no one was there.

An Oakside Prep Academy spokesperson told WJBK that school officials "acted immediately after learning about these allegations." The spokesperson added to WJBK that "these are troubling allegations that are unsettling to everyone in our school community" and that students' "safety and well-being remains our top priority."

News of this latest teacher-student sex scandal comes on the heels of a headline-grabbing case out of New York state where a 22-year-old now-former school district employee is accused of sending nude photos of herself to a 14-year-old boy.

Anamaria Milazzo. Image source: Chemung County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Office

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office last month said Anamaria Milazzo from the town of Elmira was arrested on charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the second degree — a class E felony — and endangering the welfare of a child, which is a class A misdemeanor.

The Daily Voice said Milazzo was arrested June 16 and that she had worked as a teaching assistant since December 2024. Milazzo was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date, the sheriff's office said.

The school district in question — the Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services — noted in a statement provided to WETM-TV last week that Milazzo "was put on leave as soon as we were first made aware of the allegations by law enforcement and has not been present at BOCES since that time. She has resigned and will not be returning to campus."

