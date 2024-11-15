Can Elon & Vivek’s DOGE slash the federal bureaucracy in HALF?

Donald Trump has made it official: Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been tapped to run a new “Department of Government Efficiency” (or DOGE), tasked with slashing the federal bureaucracy and spending.

“Their duty will be over by July 4, 2026, which is the 250th anniversary of America. So we’ve got a lot of work to do until then,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” comments, thrilled with the news.

The point of the Department of Government Efficiency is cutting waste in the government — though that might include mass firings of government employees.

“Ramaswamy has come up with this great idea of how to fire people. OK, we know the problem is that you just can’t fire people because they’re just going to take you to court,” Glenn says. “If you’re running a company, and you need to reduce the size of the company, you will have companies that will just cut whole divisions because they don’t want any of the lawsuits.”

“It has to be everybody, right? So what Ramaswamy has come up with, and he says this is only a thought exercise, but I think it’s brilliant. What he’s come up with is ‘We’re going to reduce the government by half, and here’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to say everyone who has an odd number at the end of their social security number, you’re fired,’” Glenn explains.

However, if an employee is elected to the office they hold, they can’t be fired this way.

“If you’re elected into that office, you’re not fired. But everybody else, because we’re reducing the size of the government by half,” Glenn says.

While Stu Burguiere loves the idea of reducing the government by half, he’s skeptical of the method potentially being employed.

“Merit has nothing to do with random groups of firing, you want to fire the employees that suck,” Stu says.

“To be able to get to the place where you have merit, you have to reduce the size of the government first. You have blood letting that have to happen,” Glenn responds.

