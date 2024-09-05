Trump says he’ll RELEASE Epstein files: ‘A lot of big people went to that island’

Donald Trump sat down for an interview with famous podcaster Lex Fridman, when he made a suggestion that may have been a dangerous one.

That is, Trump hinted to Fridman that he would release the Epstein files and the client list if he wins the White House.

“What’s the one thing you could say as a presidential candidate that’s pretty much guaranteed that you’re dead,” Glenn Beck comments. “I am going to release the Epstein files and the client list.”

Trump explained to Fridman that he was “inclined to do the Epstein thing” and had “no problem with releasing that list.”

“A lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them,” Trump continued.

“It’s just very strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public,” Fridman responded, before Trump answered, “It’s very interesting, isn’t it?”

“Remember, Donald Trump is definitely not suicidal,” Glenn says. “But if they could put him in jail, he might become suicidal, and some cameras might go down.”

“It’s happened before,” Stu Burguiere jokes.

The Epstein list is currently with the FBI and overseen by one individual.

“What could possibly go wrong?” Glenn asks. “If it disappears, that would be unfortunate, wouldn’t it.”





