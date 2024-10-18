FEMA claims an ‘armed militia’ threatened workers — here's the truth

FEMA has been claiming that threats from an “armed militia” have forced the agency to relocate workers in the Hurricane Helene disaster zone — but the Vice President of the United Cajun Navy, Brian Trascher, says that couldn’t be farther from the truth.



“It turns out it was like the worst militia ever because it was just one guy who went on, and I believe this is the correct story, he went on TikTok, and he was showing videos of federal employees and federal vehicles going around, I guess, near his property,” Trascher tells Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“I believe he made a comment that was construed as like, you know, he was not happy about it. Maybe he was going to do something about it. Somehow, that turned into ‘There’s an armed militia,’” he continues. “Fortunately, the North Carolina National Guard came out fairly quickly and said, ‘Hey, look, we talked to our troops, they haven’t seen anything like that.’”

While it appears to be an issue of rumors and miscommunication, Trascher isn’t thrilled with the government response, or trusting of it.

“You know the federal government will tell you, ‘Don’t believe your lying eyes,’ and then their allies in media unfortunately will stand in front of the burning Hindenburg and tell everybody that it was just a mostly peaceful blimp landing,” Trascher says, offering a piece of advice for the feds: “At least try to tell the truth.”

“Well, that’s difficult for a lot of people to do, especially at the higher levels of government,” Glenn responds.

While it turns out that the threat was a bust, Glenn and Trascher both believe Americans should steer clear of threatening government agencies like that one-man “armed militia.”

“We should be skeptical of our government; we shouldn’t be violent against our government, or threaten violence, but we should be skeptical of them,” Glenn says.

