1. Internet destroyed and reborn

Although the idea of the internet as we know it being destroyed and essentially reborn might sound far-fetched, Glenn says it’s not only a good thing but a necessary thing, too.

He explains that the internet is full of dead links that lead to those maddening 404 error pages. The source material that was once there has been removed, but the faulty links still exist.

“The reason why we haven't [cleaned out the useless links] before is because it requires individuals to do it, and that just is time-consuming, but now AI can go and find all of those things and remove all of the dead stuff or the stuff that's not relevant,” he explains.

But that’s the problem — neither Google nor AI can be trusted to see this task is done well.

“It's necessary but also a little terrifying,” says Glenn.

Between the obvious bias of Google, potential threats posed by artificial intelligence, and the EU’s recent passing of digital identity wallets, we have good reason to be nervous.

Glenn’s head writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, ran Glenn’s prediction through ChatGPT. According to the AI software, it is “90%” likely that Glenn’s prediction comes true.

According to ChatGPT, “AI-driven tools will continue to restructure the internet. Dead links, outdated content, and paywalls will give way to AI-curated summaries and dynamic updates. The internet as we know it will feel more like a centralized, streamlined knowledge platform controlled by a few gatekeepers: Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI. This change will be seamless to users but will raise concerns about censorship and bias.”

“That’s terrifying,” says Glenn.

2. Internet gatekeepers, aka “AI robocops”

“AI systems, like ChatGPT, increasingly will act as gatekeepers, deciding which information is right, which is valid, which you can access or not,” Glenn predicts.

We will all be faced with “bias, manipulation, censorship, and everything else, but [we] won't be able to argue with AI,” he explains.

Glenn also predicts that AI will be integrated into everyday life to such a level that it will essentially force humanity on a “journey of losing what it means to be human.” From AI consultants at top companies to personal AI assistants that are tuned in to everything we do and say and know we need before we can even ask for it, life may begin looking more like the Jetsons but without the charm.

“In time you will bond with these assistants, and these ‘people’ will seem so real and so helpful and so loving and so kind and so on top of it, and they pay attention to you and only you, that people will begin to fight — ‘No, that's my friend; that's human,”’ warns Glenn.

Although this will be a process that plays out over time, we will see the beginnings of it this year.

3. The “singularity” is HERE

“The singularity means different things to different people. It is the merging of man and machine, but the singularity that I'm talking about is the end of Moore's Law” — the idea that the speed and capabilities of computers can be expected to double every two years, says Glenn.

Glenn then displays the following chart showing the growth and intelligence of testing of ChatGPT from 2019 to 2025:

“All of a sudden, it's almost a straight line up. When it becomes an exact straight line up in innovation, that's the singularity; that's when you will not be able to keep up with technology. It will move so fast that every day you will get up and it'll be something new,” says Glenn.

“[The singularity] will happen in 2025,” he predicts.

But that’s just the beginning of Glenn’s 2025 predictions. To hear his top 10 predictions, including hypotheses related to the Ukraine-Russia war, a Summer of Rage 2.0, China’s plans, the stock market, P. Diddy, Epstein, and more, watch the episode above.

